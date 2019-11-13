Maha Govt Formation Updates: Eknath Shinde meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati hospital

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the matter. The petition is likely to come up before the apex court on Wednesday morning at around 10.30 am. Kapil Sibal, who will represent the Shiv Sena in the apex court, told reporters that the Maharashtra governor is working on the directions of the BJP-led Centre and claimed that President's rule has been imposed to facilitate horse-trading. "That is the whole purpose of the exercise. Allow president's rule, give sufficient time to yourself and then use money power, get others legislators on board. This is misuse of authority and highly immoral," he told reporters.