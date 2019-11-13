Maha Govt Formation Updates: Eknath Shinde meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati hospital

Eknath Shinde meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati hospital
Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde met party leader Sanjay Raut here at Lilawati hospital late night on Tuesday. Raut has been instrumental in reaching out to various leaders in a bid to garner support for Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena moves SC against Maha Governor's 'arbitrary' act, petition likely to be heard today
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the matter. The petition is likely to come up before the apex court on Wednesday morning at around 10.30 am. Kapil Sibal, who will represent the Shiv Sena in the apex court, told reporters that the Maharashtra governor is working on the directions of the BJP-led Centre and claimed that President's rule has been imposed to facilitate horse-trading. "That is the whole purpose of the exercise. Allow president's rule, give sufficient time to yourself and then use money power, get others legislators on board. This is misuse of authority and highly immoral," he told reporters.
