‘Trying to protect mangroves as reserved forest’: Aaditya Thackeray promises to save Panje, NRI wetlands

The Maharashtra Government has issued a fresh guideline to all district collectors to submit a list of wetlands in their respective areas that fit into the Ramsar Convention definition.

Ramsar Convention broadly defines wetlands as: “… areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres.”

Reacting to a suggestion by NatConnect Foundation during a meeting that Waterman of India Dr Rajendra Singh led, State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the government is making all-out efforts to save mangroves and wetlands.

Asked specifically about Panje and NRI wetlands in Navi Mumbai, Thackeray said he is very much aware of the issues raised by the environmentalists and agreed that these biodiversity properties will have to be saved.

Dr Singh, who led the two-day Virasat Bachao Yatra under the aegis of the Indian Peninsular River Basin Council ended on Friday, suggested to the Government to spare the catchment areas from urban development so that the rivers will be protected.

The Waterman, who visited the five rivers in the City – Mithi, Oshiwara, Walbhut, Dahisar and Poisar- told Thackeray that it was painful to see untreated sewer water and industrial effluents flowing into them– and the encroachments on the banks.

He also raised the issue of mangroves and wetland destruction and Thackeray explained that “we are trying to protect mangroves as reserved forest.” “The process has begun and we will try to finish the task as soon as possible,” Thackeray said.

The Virasat Bachao Yatra convenor Dr Snehal Dhonde pointed out the plenty of rainwater that is flowing into the drains through streams in areas such as Aarey must be diverted to recharge the water tables. Regarding the Kamvari river at Bhiwandi, she said effluents, sewage and slaughterhouse waste are being dumped directly in all nallahs that lead to the river and river.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar submitted to the Minister a list of areas that need the government’s immediate attention and Thackeray promised to look into each of them.

NatConnect requested for identification and conservation of all wetlands in the State as per the latest National Wetland Decadal Change Atlas prepared by the Space Application Centre and uploaded on the website of MOEF&CC on February 3, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:25 AM IST