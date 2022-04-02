'I urge people to follow mask advisory as COVID wave is still seen in some countries': Maharashtra Min Aaditya Thackeray

As Maharashtra got free from COVID-19 curbs including compulsion of masks on the ocassion of Gudi Padwa today almost after two years, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray urged people to follow mask advisory.

Aaditya Thackeray was speaking at the inauguration event of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 where he urged people to follow mask advisory as COVID wave is still seen in some countries.

"It's good to see things getting back to normal, but I would urge people to follow mask advisory as COVID wave is still seen in some countries," the Maharashtra Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were also present on the occasion.

The Maharashtra Government had on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places will be withdrawn from Saturday.

It's good to see things getting back to normal, but I would urge people to follow mask advisory as COVID wave is still seen in some countries: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said at an event, earlier today pic.twitter.com/NERG32sNSt — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

"We will withdraw all the COVID-19 related restrictions from the state from Gudi Padwa. The decision has been taken today in the cabinet meeting. An order will be issued for the same. We will withdraw the order which made it mandatory to wear a mask," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act which were invoked with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic will be withdrawn.

"Restrictions like 50 per cent capacity in buses, restaurants and cinema theatres, double vaccination compulsion in travel and buses will be withdrawn," said Tope.

However, the Health Minister advised the citizens to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. The Health Minister cited the decline in daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate as the reason behind withdrawing the restrictions.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:59 PM IST