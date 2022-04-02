Watch Videos: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off Metro lines 2A & 7 in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (Gudi Padwa) flagged off Metro lines 2A & 7 in Mumbai.

The two lines will begin full operations starting Sunday (April 3) from 5 am to 11 pm, daily.

Full span of Metro-2A corridor is from Dahisar (east) to DN Nagar (Andheri west) on the Link Road, while Metro-7 is from Dahisar (east) to Andheri (east) on the Western Express Highway.

The minimum fare for travelling in the new Metro lines 2A and 7 is Rs 10 for 3 km and the maximum fare is Rs 40.

Also, the metro trains are equipped with a driverless system. However, these trains will be operated by drivers, said SVR Srinivas, MMRDA Commissioner further adding that the trains will be running at a speed of 70km/hr. There are nearly 60 drivers both male-female to operate the metro trains.

The Mumbai Metro lines 2A &7 were sanctioned by the GoM in October 2015.

The Bhoomipujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in October 2015. Thereafter, the first-ever trial run on 20km stretch was held in May 2021 by CM Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It took six years for MMRDA to partially begin these two metro lines. The expected timeline to begin the entire corridor of Line 2A&7 is August 15, 2022.

