‘Truth Has Triumphed’: Disha Salian’s Father Satish Turns Emotional After Bombay HC Directs CBI To Register FIR |

Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR in the death case of Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the court, stating that he believed the truth would soon come to light.

Speaking to reporters, Satish said, “I told the judge I was grateful to him. I received justice thanks to all of you. Until now, I hadn't shed a single tear—not even when Disha passed away. But today, the tears are flowing.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Bombay HC directs CBI to register FIR in Disha Salian death case, Disha's father, Satish Salian, says, "I told the judge I was grateful to him. I received justice thanks to all of you. Until now, I hadn't shed a single tear—not even when Disha… https://t.co/F2uqb7r6po pic.twitter.com/pJlJL6ejDP — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

He further said he would cooperate with the investigation and do whatever was required by the legal team. “Whatever the lawyer advises, I will do,” he added.

Satish also said the court’s order marked the first step towards uncovering the truth. He added that “truth has triumphed” and expressed confidence that it would continue to prevail.

High Court orders CBI probe

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to take over the investigation into Disha Salian’s death. A bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal directed the senior CBI officer in charge of the Mumbai bureau to appoint an investigating officer, record Satish Salian’s statement and register an FIR.

The court directed the investigating officer to examine all aspects into the case. It also clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless the investigation produces sufficient material to raise reasonable suspicion against them.

Mumbai Police had filed ADR

Subsequently, Disha, who had worked as a manager and represented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai.

Following her death the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR); however, following its inquiry, the investigators concluded that she had died by suicide.

Furthermore, Satish’s lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha, welcomed the court’s decision, saying the family had full faith that the truth would prevail. Ojha had alleged that Disha was assaulted and killed and had sought the registration of an FIR and a CBI investigation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

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