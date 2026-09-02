Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe, Father Satish To Be Questioned |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into the death of Disha Salian, manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal transferred the probe while hearing a plea filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, seeking an independent investigation into her death and alleging that she was assaulted and killed. His advocate, Nilesh Ojha, also alleged that the police failed to register his complaint.

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Disha died after falling from a building in Mumbai in June 2020.

The bench asked the senior CBI officer in charge of the Mumbai bureau to appoint an investigating officer. The investigating officer has been directed to record the statement of the petitioner and register an FIR.

“The investigating officer shall conduct the investigation regarding all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which the petitioner’s daughter lost her life,” the bench said. It clarified that “nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation.”

The bench emphasized that if an offence is made out, an “appropriate report be filed before the competent court”.

“In case the investigation reveals that no offence is made out, the appropriate summary be filed before the competent court,” the court noted, adding that, in that case, the petitioner shall have the right to file a protest petition challenging such a report.

The concerned officers of the Malwani Police Station in Mumbai have been directed to hand over all the necessary papers and articles to the CBI investigating officer.

The High Court then disposed of the petition.

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Disha, who worked as a manager and had represented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad.

The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and, following its inquiry, concluded that she had died by suicide.

The State government has maintained that the inquiries into her death suggested that it was a case of suicide and that there was no foul play. The State also questioned the delay of over five years in filing the petition.

However, the court observed that Disha’s parents may not have recovered from the shock of losing their daughter, which could explain the delay. It also noted that the authorities themselves had reopened the inquiry after three to four years.