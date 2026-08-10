Triple Technical Failures Disrupt Mumbai Locals At Vasai Road, Dadar & Goregaon During Peak-Hour Rush | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban train network was hit by multiple technical failures at Vasai Road, Dadar and Goregaon during the Monday morning peak-hour rush, affecting services on key fast and Harbour line sections and causing inconvenience to commuters heading to work.

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At Vasai Road, point machines 111/112 on the Down/Up fast lines failed from 4.46 am, requiring railway staff to clamp the points manually. The failure resulted in detention of Up fast trains. Railway officials said staff were sent to the site to attend to the problem.

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During ongoing MRVC work, heavy sparking was reported on the Down Local Line near Mulund (MLND) station by the A19 DN TH Local Track Maintainer at 11:53 hrs.

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The disruption was compounded by failures at Dadar and Goregaon. At Dadar, points 143/144 on the Up and Down fast lines failed to operate from reverse to normal position at 10.10 am. At Goregaon, points 127/128 and 129/130 on the Up and Down Harbour lines failed at around 10.22 am.

The simultaneous failures affected crucial sections of the suburban network at a time when thousands of commuters were travelling to offices and other workplaces. With Monday marking the beginning of the working week, even short disruptions during the morning rush can lead to crowding on platforms and delays across interconnected services.

Railway staff were attending to all three failures on priority, with officials working to restore normal train operations at the earliest.

The incidents also highlight the dependence of Mumbai's suburban network on point machines and signalling infrastructure. A failure at a key junction can hold up trains and have a cascading impact on services well beyond the location of the fault.