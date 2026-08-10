Mumbai Metro One To Introduce Ghatkopar-Andheri Short-Loop Trains From Today To Improve Travel During Peak Hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One will introduce a new mixed-loop operating pattern on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor from Monday, August 10, aimed at increasing train frequency and carrying capacity during evening peak hours.

Under the revised arrangement, trains will alternate between a short loop connecting Ghatkopar and Andheri and the existing full loop between Ghatkopar and Versova. The change is expected to particularly benefit commuters travelling between Andheri and Ghatkopar, one of the busiest sections of the 11.4-km corridor.

During the evening peak, one train will operate on the short Ghatkopar-Andheri loop, followed by a train running on the regular Ghatkopar-Versova route. Mumbai Metro One said the arrangement will make better use of existing infrastructure while improving service frequency.

The revised operation will reduce the peak-hour headway between Andheri and Ghatkopar from 3 minutes 20 seconds to 3 minutes. According to the operator, this will increase carrying capacity on the section by more than 20 per cent, equivalent to around 28,000 additional commuter capacity. The operator said the change is expected to benefit more than 85 per cent of Mumbai Metro One commuters travelling between Ghatkopar and Andheri.

Under the new arrangement, the peak-hour headway between Versova and Azad Nagar will be 362 seconds. The total number of weekday services will also increase from the current 476 trips to 484 trips. The short-loop services will operate during the evening peak hours. The first short-loop train will depart from Andheri Down Platform at 6:23 pm, while the last will depart at 8:23 pm.

Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO of Mumbai Metro One, said the mixed-loop operation is part of efforts to maximise the capacity of existing infrastructure, as quoted by Lokmat Times. The new pattern is aimed at reducing waiting times, increasing carrying capacity and providing faster and more reliable services during peak hours.

The operator expects the revised pattern to bring higher train frequency, shorter waiting times and additional carrying capacity on the busy Andheri-Ghatkopar section, while making more efficient use of the existing metro network.