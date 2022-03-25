e-Paper Get App
Tribal man held for bludgeoning wife to death in Palghar

PTI | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

A 45-year-old tribal man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested Manji Bhimra, a resident of Kochai-Patil pada in Talasari village, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, assistant police inspector Sarita Musale of Talasari police station said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused allegedly attacked his wife Dhani Bhimira (35) with a hard blunt object and killed her at their home, she said.

The victim used to work in a factory at Umbargaon and travelled to work in a private van. The accused suspected that his wife was having an affair with the van driver, the official said.

The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and further probe was underway, she added.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:11 PM IST