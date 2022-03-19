Raisen: 2 killed, over 50 injured in clash between Muslims and Tribals

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Two person was killed and over 50 injured in a clash between Muslims and Tribal community in Khamaria village, Silbani tehsil in Raisen district on late Friday night.

One of the youths who died was identified as Raju, whereas around 35 seriously injured persons were admitted in the Hamidia hospital, Bhopal.

According to reports, Internet service has been suspended in the area and police force of four police stations were deployed in the village to pacify the matter.

According to sources, two boys of the tribal community were shooting video after playing and in the meantime, they had a dispute with a few people of muslim community. Following the issue,they had a clash but the elderly persons present there intervened into the matter and compromised the issue.

Later, over hundreds of people gathered from both sides and again had a clash. Some people ablazed bikes and shops during the clash. Besides, a few opened fire in which one had died and over 50 persons sustained injuries, sources added.

The police, however, registered an FIR against 16 persons and 13 persons were arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Taking cognizance in the matter, the administration started demolishing the houses of the accused. On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Saturday afternoon to know the condition of the injured persons.

He has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each for the rest of the injured persons in the incident.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:13 PM IST