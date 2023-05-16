Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today | Sourced Photo

In a significant development aimed at bolstering rail connectivity, trials for the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Goa commenced on Tuesday, May 16. This new express service marks the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in Mumbai.

The trials, which began on Tuesday, will rigorously test the train's performance, safety features, and passenger amenities before it is made available for public use.

Fourth Vande Bharat in Mumbai

The first Vande Bharat Express of the city was launched on the Western Railway route, connecting Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar. Followed by that, Central Railway introduced two Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes.

Once operational, the train will reduce travel time significantly and is expected to enhance convenience for passengers.

Railway authorities are ecstatic and have highlighted its potential to boost tourism and also foster economic growth in both Mumbai and Goa. They said that it will contribute to development of the entire area.

"The trials is going on ensuring that all necessary checks and tests are conducted before the service is officially inaugurated" said a senior railway official

However date of introduction of the service yet not decided but passengers of Mumbai-Goa route eagerly waiting for the launch of the Vande Bharat Express connecting the two places.