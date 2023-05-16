 Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTrials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today

Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today

The trials, which began on Tuesday, will rigorously test the train's performance, safety features, and passenger amenities before it is made available for public use.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today | Sourced Photo

In a significant development aimed at bolstering rail connectivity, trials for the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Goa commenced on Tuesday, May 16. This new express service marks the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in Mumbai.

The trials, which began on Tuesday, will rigorously test the train's performance, safety features, and passenger amenities before it is made available for public use.

Fourth Vande Bharat in Mumbai

The first Vande Bharat Express of the city was launched on the Western Railway route, connecting Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar. Followed by that, Central Railway introduced two Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes.

Once operational, the train will reduce travel time significantly and is expected to enhance convenience for passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai: Vande Bharat trains to be made in Latur's Marathwada Railway Coach Factory from August
article-image

Railway authorities have expressed enthusiasam

Railway authorities are ecstatic and have highlighted its potential to boost tourism and also foster economic growth in both Mumbai and Goa. They said that it will contribute to development of the entire area.

"The trials is going on ensuring that all necessary checks and tests are conducted before the service is officially inaugurated" said a senior railway official

However date of introduction of the service yet not decided but passengers of Mumbai-Goa route eagerly waiting for the launch of the Vande Bharat Express connecting the two places.

Read Also
Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Trains get overwhelming response, crosses...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today

Trials of much-anticipated Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat commence today

Panvel News: Former leader of House Paresh Thakur inspects monsoon preparedness

Panvel News: Former leader of House Paresh Thakur inspects monsoon preparedness

WATCH: Man brandishes air gun during dispute over parking in Mumbai's Antop Hill; arrested

WATCH: Man brandishes air gun during dispute over parking in Mumbai's Antop Hill; arrested

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief holds meeting to review progress of ongoing civic work

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief holds meeting to review progress of ongoing civic work

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC takes action against contractors for shoddy work; collect ₹3 lakh penalty

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC takes action against contractors for shoddy work; collect ₹3 lakh penalty