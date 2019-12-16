Transgender activist Gauri Sawant seeks welfare board for community

The activist was delivering a lecture at a college in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night. "The state government should set up a welfare board for transgenders," Sawant said.

Students in schools should be made aware about transgenders, just the way they are taught about male and female genders, the activist said. "The society forces us to beg, what we want is work.

How many years you expect us to clap our hands? I don't want to see any more Gauris like me on streets. This will change only when schools teach students to accept transgenders as part of the society," Sawant said.

Transgenders, including students from the community, should be accepted as part of the society, the activist said, adding "we are no different".