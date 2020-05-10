Trajectory worsens Maharashtra records highest deaths in one day

Twenty-seven of the 43 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, eight in Malegaon and one each in Pune district, Akola, Nanded and Amravati. However, eight deaths in Malegaon city occurred between April 25 and May 8 which was confirmed on Saturday.

“Information regarding comorbidities of 9 patients who died is not available yet. 28 out of the 39 patients (72%) had high risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to the state health department, Mumbai has recorded 722 new cases, accruing a total of 12,864 cases so far and the death toll rising to 489, with 27 deaths on Saturday. “Due to the reconciliation of 178 patients shown in BMC region as per the ICMR portal since May 7 is in process which have not been included in the table above.

In the last 24 hours, the city has recorded 722 corona cases and 203 patients were discharged,” he added. Meanwhile, the central government has decided to run a clinical trial for plasma convalescent therapy in five hospitals of Maharashtra.

Of the 2,27,804 laboratory samples, 2,06,481 tested negative and 20,228 positive until now. So far, 3,800 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 2,41,290 people are in home quarantine and 13,976 people are in institutional quarantine.