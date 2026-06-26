'Traitors are called Traitors, Not Rebels': Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Following Political Turmoil

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, reacted to the six rebel MPs who recently switched camps, stating that those who lead a revolution are called rebels, not traitors.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Someone who leads a revolution for the country is called a rebel. Bhagat Singh was a rebel. Veer Savarkar was a rebel. Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Ashfaqulla Khan were all rebels. They were not traitors."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On 6 MPs quitting Uddhav Thackeray's UBT and joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Someone who leads a revolution for the country is called a rebel. Bhagat Singh was a rebel. Veer Savarkar was a rebel. Rajguru, Sukhdev, and… pic.twitter.com/ol04GE2RQ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2026

Raut attacks defecting MPs

Questioning the six MPs who defected from Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut asked what kind of revolution they had carried out. He alleged that they had switched sides after accepting Rs 50 crore.

"These people call themselves rebels. What kind of rebels are they? Does someone become a rebel for Rs 50 crore? If we don't call a 'haramkhor' a 'haramkhor', should we call him Harishchandra instead? You are a traitor," he said.

Condemning the defectors, Raut said they had betrayed both the party and the people and therefore deserved to be called traitors.

He further added, "What is abusive about that? Is 'traitor' an abusive word? If it is, then remove it from the dictionary."

Operation Tiger backdrop

The remarks come days after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs switched camps and extended their support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The development is being linked to the party's alleged 'Operation Tiger', under which leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction were reportedly persuaded to join the Shinde camp.

According to reports, the six MPs—Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)—had allegedly been in touch with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before formally joining his faction.

Following their induction, Shinde addressed a press conference, officially welcoming the MPs into the party and declaring that 'Operation Tiger' had been successful.

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