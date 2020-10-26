Traffic cops crack whip on heavy vehicles plying during peak hours

As a part of its crackdown, Mumbai Traffic Police has booked over 314 heavy vehicles for driving during peak hours and parking in no-entry zones. This fresh crackdown was initiated to ease the struggle of commuters due to restricted travelling and traffic caused by the presence of heavy vehicles on the streets.

Despite a strict ban laid out for heavy vehicles during peak hours from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 11pm, except those deployed for Metro projects or Coastal Road work from entering the city limits in daytime, vehicles like dumpers, trucks, lorries and tankers have been seen plying on the streets throughout the city. In a bid to put a stop to these violations, the police began a strict crackdown on heavy vehicles last month.

As a part of this crackdown, the traffic police deployed all of their personnel on the road to take a note and impose a fine on every traffic violator. Till October 15, Mumbai Traffic Police had caught at least 314 heavy vehicles plying on city roads --217 in September and 147 in the first half of October-- stated the data procured from the traffic department.

A traffic police officer said that a dedicated team has been stationed at toll booths at the city limits. Despite this, heavy vehicles continue to ply and defy laws, added the officer.

In an attempt to bring back road discipline amongst city motorists, the traffic police also launched a campaign All Officers Out, which kickstarted on Monday. Under this campaign, every officer of the department will be deployed at various junctions to ensure traffic rules are strictly followed and violators are punished.