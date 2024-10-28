Traffic Chaos At R-City Mall: Ghatkopar Residents And Motorists Face Severe Congestion Due To Illegal Parking And Ineffective Police Measures

Situated along the already congested Amrut Nagar stretch, the mall contributes to ongoing bottlenecks on LBS Marg, severely impacting traffic flow. | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Traffic congestion outside R-City Mall on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Ghatkopar has become increasingly unmanageable, frustrating locals, motorists, and pedestrians alike. Situated along the already congested Amrut Nagar stretch, the mall contributes to ongoing bottlenecks on LBS Marg, severely impacting traffic flow.

Residents complain about incessant honking, gridlocked roads, and pollution due to the influx of vehicles, while pedestrians view the situation as a safety hazard. Though traffic police claim to have deployed personnel to “mitigate” the issue, motorists argue the measures are ineffective.

“Where exactly are the police stationed, and what do they do in the name of ‘managing traffic?’” asked Jyoti Sundar, a resident. “I’ve lived here for years, and the traffic only grows while the road size remains unchanged. There’s no day, except during COVID-19, without constant noise and chaos here.” S. Shelar, another resident, added, “There’s no concept of peak hour here—on a typical evening from 7 to 10 pm, vehicles can be stuck for over 50 minutes. Often, the signal systems aren’t automated, causing further chaos!”

The Free Press Journal also spoke to motorists to understand their challenges. One motorist commented, “The road outside R-City Mall isn’t narrow, but illegal parking by auto-rickshaws, which they claim as stands, clogs the space. A simple stretch from R-City to Shreyas Signal, less than 2 km, takes 30 to 45 minutes, wasting both time and fuel.” Similarly, commuters traveling to Powai via Hiranandani Link Road, adjacent to R-City Mall, report severe traffic congestion on this route as well.

A traffic personnel stationed near R-City, speaking anonymously, explained, “Traffic congestion on Hiranandani Link Road results from the heavy influx of vehicles from nearby residential and commercial areas, as well as those around R-City Mall. This link road directly connects to LBS Marg, which already sees high traffic on both sides.” When asked about mitigation efforts, he added, “We often stop the automatic signals during peak hours. If one direction is heavily jammed, we manually control the flow to balance traffic and prevent jams.”

Motorists also voiced frustration with a faulty signal at Shreyas Cinema junction, which disrupts traffic flow outside R-City Mall. Pedestrians reported that private cars stopping outside the mall, along with auto-rickshaws parked outside, further narrow the road, worsening congestion. Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the traffic police’s handling of the situation. “I have never seen them doing any legitimate work,” said a shop owner near Shreyas Signal. “Yes, police are present there, but mostly just taking pictures of licence plates to issue fines.”

Another local added, “It’s not just the traffic police—there are many violations here, like illegal parking, but the BMC should also step in to remove encroachments. The roads in Amrut Nagar have numerous illegal stalls, even outside R-City Mall, which authorities need to clear.”

Residents have urged local police to coordinate with the mall for a solution. “If they team up to provide parking solutions, guiding visitors to parking areas instead of stopping on roads or entrances, and putting up sign aboards to streamline vehicle entry, it could help,” suggested Sundar.