Karnataka Road Rage: Man Drags Traffic Cop For 100 Metres On Mini SUV's Bonnet In Shivamogga; Shocking Video Surfaces

Karnataka Road Rage: Man Drags Traffic Cop For 100 mts On Mini SUV's Bonnet In Shivamogga; Shocking Video Surfaces |

Shivamogga: A case was filed against a man named Mithun for allegedly driving his car, with a traffic constable, Prabhu, clinging to the bonnet in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The incident reportedly took place on a busy street on Wednesday afternoon when Prabhu attempted to stop Mithun's vehicle, asking him to park by the roadside.

Instead, Mithun reportedly sped up with the constable still on the bonnet, eventually halting after approximately 100 meters before fleeing the scene. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the intense moments of the constable clinging to the SUV as it accelerated.

Video Shows Shocking Road Rage Scenes

In the video, one can see the traffic constable, Prabhu, holding himself on the car which appears to be a Kia Seltos as the car owner speeds up the vehicle on the busy road. The traffic cop can be seen struggling to stay on the bonnet as the car moves ahead in speed. Motorists on the other side of the road can be seen witnessing the scene as the car goes out of the frame of the video.

The Shivamogga police assured that they are actively pursuing Mithun. The cops also assured that the accused will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, there are no reports on the exact condition of the traffic cop involved in the road rage.

Similar Incident Reported Last Week

In another recent case from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a traffic constable was also dragged on a car's bonnet for 100 metres. The Gwalior incident occurred on October 16, when constable Brijendra Singh, stationed at the Madhav Nagar intersection, signalled a red car without a license plate to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated, striking Singh and causing him to land on the bonnet. The driver continued, dragging the constable as they sped through a busy intersection.

#WATCH | Traffic Constable Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet for 100 Metres During Routine Vehicle Check In Gwalior#Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/r5sE0bSlcT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 16, 2024

CCTV Footage Shows Cop Dragged On Road

CCTV footage captured the entire incident, showing the driver making a sharp turn at the Harishankar Puram intersection, which ultimately threw Brijendra off the car. He fell, hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. His colleagues quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he regained consciousness within minutes, fortunately avoiding severe injuries.

In response, Gwalior's Superintendent of Police, Dharmveer Singh, ordered a formal case against the driver for obstructing a government officer and reckless driving. The Jhansi Road Police Station filed charges and assured stringent action in the matter.