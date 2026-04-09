'Touched Women's Private Parts, Pushed Them...': Ex-Cop Accused Of Sexually Assaulting & Harassing Residents In Kalyan Housing Society - VIDEO |

Thane: A case has been registered against a retired police officer for allegedly assaulting residents in a high-profile society in Kalyan West. The residents alleged that the retired cop, identified as B.L. Pawar, who lives on the first floor of the building, has a history of verbally abusing and threatening people in society. The case was registered after the latest incident occurred while a woman was sitting in the society grounds, when he allegedly approached her and became aggressive.

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Recounting the horrifying incident, the victim, while speaking to IANS, alleged that Pawar not only assaulted her but also sexually assaulted other women standing there. She alleged that he touched their private parts and pushed them. "And then he pushed senior citizens there," she added.

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The woman further alleged that the accused also assaulted the secretary and chairman of the building by cursing them, twisting their ears, and holding their neck.

In addition to this, she claimed that the accused does not even spare children living in the society, adding, "Whether a 2-year-old, 5-year-old, or even a 15-year-old, he abuses everyone and tells them that they are not worthy of living in this building." The woman also claimed that the ex-cop defames women living in the society, saying, "He tells the ladies that you roam with anyone."

Residents in Distress & Mental Pressure

She also stated that he has physically assaulted residents on multiple occasions. The woman claimed that, due to the ex-cop living in the society, he sabotages every function held there, even after receiving proper police permission. "Because of him, we are all under mental pressure. We are all stressed," the woman said.

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