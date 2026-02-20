'Tomorrow, I'll Meet Maha CM As Well...': Days After Meeting Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray Clears Air Over Alliance Speculations - VIDEO

Raj Thackeray |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday addressed speculation surrounding his recent meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the interaction should not be viewed through a purely political lens or linked to talks of any immediate alliance.

The meeting took place at Shinde’s official residence ‘Nandanvan’ and triggered intense discussion in political circles, with renewed chatter about a possible understanding between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the MNS. However, Thackeray sought to put such assumptions to rest while speaking to the media after an internal party meeting.

'Healthy Political Engagement Has Diminished': Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray said that healthy political engagement has diminished over time and that every meeting between political leaders is unnecessarily viewed as a precursor to alliances or electoral calculations. He pointed out that elections are still three years away and that the current political situation does not warrant alliance talks.

“We no longer have politics like we used to. Elections are over and they are in power today. If we have suggestions to give, or if we want to push for some good work to be done, should we not meet? There is no need to look for politics in every interaction,” Thackeray said. He added that he would even meet the chief minister if required, stressing that several pressing issues related to Mumbai, Pune, Thane and other cities need to be discussed with those in power.

The meeting also revived memories of the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation elections, during which the MNS had extended support to Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, a move that had drawn criticism from Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray. Raj Thackeray had earlier chosen not to comment on that support, which further fueled curiosity over his sudden visit to Shinde’s residence.

Naresh Mhaske Hails Thackeray-Shinde Meeting

Reacting to the development, Shinde Sena leader Naresh Mhaske welcomed the meeting in a social media post, saying that if two leaders shaped by Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology come together for Hindutva and public interest, Shiv Sainiks would only be happy.

During his interaction with the media, Raj Thackeray also highlighted his concerns over unplanned urban development. He said cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Pune are witnessing rampant redevelopment without adequate infrastructure upgrades. “What we call development today is just swelling, not real growth,” he remarked, pointing to overcrowding, traffic congestion and lack of discipline in parking and road usage.

City Pushed Towards Chaos Due To Various Issues

Thackeray said the same concerns were earlier conveyed to the chief minister and were reiterated during his meeting with Deputy CM Shinde. According to him, unchecked population inflow and vehicle growth are pushing cities towards chaos and the state must urgently address these structural issues instead of focusing only on roads, flyovers and bridges.

Despite political speculation, Thackeray maintained that the meeting was issue-based and centred on the deteriorating condition of Maharashtra’s cities, rather than any discussion on future political alliances.

