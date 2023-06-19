To keep Mumbaikars Fit, BMC Organises Yoga Workshop | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of its 'Fit Mumbai' programme, the BMC has organised a workshop in its yoga centres at 24 administrative wards on June 21, the International Yoga Day. This programme will continue for six months in the form of various competitions to keep citizens active and healthy.

The civic body has also organised a 'Fit Mumbai BMC Half Marathon' on December 17.

Programs lined up by BMC

The BMC has arranged 'Yogathon' in July, medical check-up of citizens in its Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) polyclinic in August, running practice activities of various groups at ward level in month of September, a cleanliness drive in October and a drawing competition in November.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner and coordinator for Fit Mumbai, said, “The main objective of this program is to encourage citizens to regularly exercise for 30-40 minutes.”

Around 5,000 people participated in the promo run organised by the BMC on February 26. As per the estimate of civic authorities, more than 12,000 citizens will be part of the Half Marathon. To promote a healthy lifestyle and mental health of Mumbaikars, the BMC started 'Shiv Yoga Centre' by appointing yoga instructors at the ward level from July 1, 2022. At present, 6,163 citizens are learning yoga in 131 civic-run yoga centres, while 15,077 beneficiaries have completed their training.