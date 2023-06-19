 Indore Police Organizes Yoga Class For Police Officers, Staff
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A yoga class was organised for police personnel on Sunday in a garden located at DRP line, under the guidance of DCP (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar.

Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and additional CP Rajesh Hingankar had instructed that yoga and pranayama programmes be organised, to prioritise the physical and mental well-being of police officers and employees.

Guest instructors from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Yog Sansthan, Arpit Gupta, Jyoti Chaudhary, and Nilima, led the practice of various yoga asanas and pranayam, emphasising the importance of yoga in daily life.

The trainers highlighted the challenging duties of police personnel and emphasised the significance of maintaining physical and mental health for themselves and their families.

Regular practice of yoga and exercise was encouraged to achieve this goal. All participants pledged to incorporate yoga into their daily routines to stay healthy and fit.

The programme was conducted by Subedar Arun Singh, motivating all police officers and employees to prioritise their health and well-being.

