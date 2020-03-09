To curb illegal parking, Mumbai Police to book violators

While Mumbai is bursting at seams, an illegally parked vehicle can throw the whole traffic on the roads off gear. In order to curb illegally parking, Mumbai Police has now decided to the violators under section 283 of the IPC.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mumbai Police will book violators under section 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing “danger or obstruction in a public way”. Under section 283 of the IPC, the violator can be arrested and convicted by the court.