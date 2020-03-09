To curb illegal parking, Mumbai Police to book violators

While Mumbai is bursting at seams, an illegally parked vehicle can throw the whole traffic on the roads off gear. In order to curb illegally parking, Mumbai Police has now decided to the violators under section 283 of the IPC.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mumbai Police will book violators under section 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing “danger or obstruction in a public way”. Under section 283 of the IPC, the violator can be arrested and convicted by the court.
In 2019, Mumbai Police registered 2,172 first information reports (FIRs) against violators in connection with illegal parking. In 2020, 226 FIRs were registered across Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.
In July 2019, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) introduced new parking rules and levying steep fines for unauthorised parking. The fines went up to Rs 15,000, which included towing charges, for parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorized public parking lots and will range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles.
The rates were later revised in January 2020. The new fines for four-wheelers have come down to Rs 4,000, for two-wheelers, it will be Rs 1,800, Rs 7,000 for buses and Rs 10,000 for heavy vehicles.

