TMC To Set Up 'Thane Cluster Development Company' To Fast-Track Redevelopment Projects |

Thane: In a major push to expedite urban renewal across the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration has decided to establish a dedicated special purpose entity—'Thane Cluster Development & Area Improvement Company Limited' (TCDAICL)—under its direct control to ensure effective implementation of various cluster development schemes.

A detailed proposal regarding the formation of the company will be tabled for approval during the General Body Meeting scheduled for August 17.

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Addressing the Need for Safe Housing

Thane city has a significant number of old, dangerous, and unauthorized buildings. Every monsoon, incidents of building collapses pose severe threats to life and property, continuously bringing the urgent need for redevelopment into focus. The Cluster Development Scheme was introduced to provide safe, legally owned, permanent housing to citizens currently living in hazardous structures under constant fear.

Scale of the Project

Considered an ambitious flagship initiative envisioned by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actual ground-level construction work under the scheme has already commenced in the Kisan Nagar area, while pre-development work is underway in several other parts of the city.

So far, 51 Urban Renewal Plans (URPs) have been prepared within the municipal limits.

While CIDCO is currently executing certain cluster plans, TMC plans to directly function as the implementing agency for the remaining layouts.

Recognizing the vast scope of the project and the necessity to execute multiple complex plans simultaneously, the civic administration identified the need for an independent, fully empowered execution body under municipal control.

Role of the New Company

Under this initiative, the newly formed company will directly oversee and execute selected urban renewal cluster plans across Thane.

Decision-Making Authority: The proposal seeks to empower the Municipal Commissioner to decide which specific cluster plans will be executed via the new company.

Streamlined Operations: Civic officials expect that an independent company structure will significantly speed up decision-making, town planning, and ground-level execution.

Next Steps

Following approval at the General Body meeting on August 17, the proposal will be forwarded to the State Government for final authorization. Once state approval is secured, the company will officially take charge of the designated cluster development projects across the city.

Official Position of the TMC Administration

"A dedicated mechanism was required as the scope of the Cluster Development Scheme is vast and multiple urban renewal plans need to be executed simultaneously. While CIDCO is executing certain cluster layouts, the Municipal Corporation will directly act as the implementing agency for the remaining plans. To facilitate this, a Special Purpose Vehicle—'Thane Cluster Development & Area Improvement Company Limited'—is being established under municipal control."

"The Municipal Commissioner will be empowered to decide which specific cluster plans will be executed directly through the new company, significantly accelerating decision-making, planning, and ground-level execution."