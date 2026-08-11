Big Relief For Thane Homebuyers: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders MHADA Flat Price Cut, Fresh Lottery For Remaining Units | File photo

Thane: In a major relief for home buyers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to revise and reduce flat prices at its Chitalsar-Manpada housing project in Thane.

Under the new directives, unit prices will be pegged to the 2020–21 Ready Reckoner (RR) rates. While 434 winning applicants who have already submitted their acceptance letters will retain their allotments at the reduced rates, MHADA will conduct a fresh lottery for the remaining unsold flats at the revised prices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Key Highlights

Significant Price Reduction: Flat prices in the project will drop from ₹51–52 lakh to approximately ₹44–46 lakh, making housing more affordable for citizens.

434 Previous Winners Retained: Winners from the earlier draw who submitted their acceptance letters will retain their allotted units without needing to reapply.

Fresh Lottery Drive: A new lottery process will be initiated for the remaining units under the uniform 2020–21 rate structure.

Also Watch:

Background & Discrepancies

MHADA developed a total of 1,173 residential units in the Chitalsar-Manpada project, of which 938 flats were put up for draw on July 14, 2025.

However, price variations within the same building complex sparked widespread dissatisfaction among buyers:

Partial Occupancy (2020–21): Units that received partial Occupancy Certificates (OC) during 2020–21 were originally priced at around ₹10,000 per sq. ft. (~₹44 lakh).

Full Occupancy (2025–26): Following the issuance of the full OC, prices for the remaining flats were hiked to ₹51–52 lakh based on 2025–26 RR rates.

This created an anomaly where residents buying identical flats in the same building were charged drastically different prices, leading to formal grievances lodged with the housing authority.

High-Level Intervention

Addressing these concerns during a virtual meeting attended by MHADA Managing Director Sanjeev Jaiswal, Konkan MHADA CEO Vishal Rathod, senior officials, and citizen representatives, Deputy CM Shinde instructed MHADA to standardise pricing.

"Instead of charging varying rates for identical flats in the same building, MHADA must uniformly apply the 2020–21 Ready Reckoner rates to ensure fairness for all buyers," directed the Deputy Chief Minister.

The revised rate structure is expected to offer substantial economic relief to mid-income buyers looking for affordable housing options in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).