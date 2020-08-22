TMC to keep check on old buildings, hoardings

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation chief has directed officials to inspect the dangerous buildings and hoardings following the heavy showers in Thane.

"Following an alert on heavy downpour in the city, the inspection of the old or dangerous structures and hoardings at various places in the city will be carried as a precautionary measure and to avoid untoward incidents, the official said.

"The survey will be headed by the city engineers and senior officials. Besides, the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane has also been directed to coordinate with the concerned TMC officials in case of any emergency situation in the city," informed TMC official.

According to the TMC official, from Thursday 8:30 am to Friday 08:30 am, the city has received 70.56 mm rainfall. Thane has received a total rainfall of 2694.23 mm so far.