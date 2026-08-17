 TMC Launches Special Hemoglobinopathy Screening Drive For School Students Across Thane
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TMC Launches Special Hemoglobinopathy Screening Drive For School Students Across Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Education Department, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, launched a hemoglobinopathy screening drive on August 15. The initiative screened 250 municipal school students in Kalwa to detect inherited blood disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia early, enabling timely treatment and follow-up.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
TMC Launches Special Hemoglobinopathy Screening Drive For School Students Across Thane
TMC Launches Special Hemoglobinopathy Screening Drive For School Students Across Thane | File photo

Thane: The Education Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, launched a specialized hemoglobinopathy screening campaign for municipal school students. The initiative was officially inaugurated on August 15, 2026, at TMC School No. 69 in Kalwa.

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Hemoglobinopathy refers to a group of inherited blood disorders, most notably sickle cell anemia and thalassemia. Because these genetic conditions are passed down from parents and are non-communicable, early screening during childhood or adolescence is critical. Timely identification enables medical teams to provide affected students with necessary treatments, vaccinations, nutritional guidance, and continuous clinical follow-up to improve long-term health outcomes.

During the inaugural drive, a medical team from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital screened 250 students across Municipal Secondary School No. 2 as well as School Nos. 69, 70, and 115.

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The launch event was attended by former corporator Aparna Salvi; Dr. Swapnali Kadam, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital; Assistant Commissioner Lalita Jadhav; Dr. Mohit Rojekar, Head of the Biochemistry Department; URC Head Mustaq Pathan; Ravindra Patil; Group Head Santosh Dalvi; CRC Coordinators Kiran Lahamte and Usha Fapale; Special Educator Pramila Mhatre; alongside school principals Vaishali Prabhu, Pratibha Patil, and Shaban Shaikh.  

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The initiative was executed under the guidance of Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy Commissioner of the TMC Education Department; Education Officer Sheshrao Bade; Group Officer Sangeeta Bamne; and Dean Dr. Swapnali Kadam.

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