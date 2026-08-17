TMC Launches Special Hemoglobinopathy Screening Drive For School Students Across Thane | File photo

Thane: The Education Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, launched a specialized hemoglobinopathy screening campaign for municipal school students. The initiative was officially inaugurated on August 15, 2026, at TMC School No. 69 in Kalwa.

Hemoglobinopathy refers to a group of inherited blood disorders, most notably sickle cell anemia and thalassemia. Because these genetic conditions are passed down from parents and are non-communicable, early screening during childhood or adolescence is critical. Timely identification enables medical teams to provide affected students with necessary treatments, vaccinations, nutritional guidance, and continuous clinical follow-up to improve long-term health outcomes.

During the inaugural drive, a medical team from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital screened 250 students across Municipal Secondary School No. 2 as well as School Nos. 69, 70, and 115.

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The launch event was attended by former corporator Aparna Salvi; Dr. Swapnali Kadam, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital; Assistant Commissioner Lalita Jadhav; Dr. Mohit Rojekar, Head of the Biochemistry Department; URC Head Mustaq Pathan; Ravindra Patil; Group Head Santosh Dalvi; CRC Coordinators Kiran Lahamte and Usha Fapale; Special Educator Pramila Mhatre; alongside school principals Vaishali Prabhu, Pratibha Patil, and Shaban Shaikh.

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The initiative was executed under the guidance of Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy Commissioner of the TMC Education Department; Education Officer Sheshrao Bade; Group Officer Sangeeta Bamne; and Dean Dr. Swapnali Kadam.