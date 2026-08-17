'Original Buddhi Ke Baal Is Back': Colourless Cotton Candy Gets Served After FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's Ban On Artificial Food Colours |

Mumbai’s food scene is witnessing a noticeable change following the Food and Drug Administration’s crackdown on the use of artificial food colours. Since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA Commissioner, food establishments across the city have come under increased scrutiny over hygiene, food safety and the use of unauthorised additives.

The latest example to catch the internet’s attention is cotton candy, popularly known as buddhi ke baal. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the much-loved childhood treat being served in its natural, colourless form instead of the familiar bright pink shade.

The sight has left many social media users surprised, with several pointing out that the vibrant colours commonly associated with cotton candy are not its original appearance. Without added colour, the spun sugar appears almost completely white, giving the nostalgic street-side treat a very different look.

The viral video has sparked conversations about how artificial colours have become a part of several everyday foods, particularly those enjoyed by children. While the colour may make food look more attractive, concerns around the use of certain unauthorised or unsafe food colours have made food safety a growing topic of discussion.

Social media users were quick to react to the colourless buddhi ke baal, with one jokingly writing, “Original Buddhi Ke Baal is back.” Others thanked Mundhe for the ongoing crackdown and said the change was a reminder of what goes into making food look more appealing.

The cotton candy video comes soon after several other food items were spotted looking different following the crackdown, including brightly coloured Manchurian, Schezwan chutney and other popular street-food favourites.