Tukaram Mundhe Effect: Netizens Ask 'Where's The Yellow' In The Pineapple Sheera From Ramashray; Miss Red Colour Manchurian & Schezwan Fried Rice |

Mumbai’s food scene appears to be undergoing a colourful or rather, less colourful transformation following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crackdown on the use of artificial food colours. Since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the FDA Commissioner, several popular eateries and food establishments have come under scrutiny over food safety, hygiene and adulteration.

The impact of the crackdown has now found its way onto social media, with netizens sharing pictures and videos of their favourite dishes looking noticeably different without artificial colours. From street food to popular restaurant staples, social media users have been documenting the change, often turning it into memes and humorous posts.

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One of the dishes that caught the internet’s attention was the famous pineapple sheera from Ramashray. A social media post featuring the dessert without its familiar bright yellow appearance prompted the amusing question: “New colour of Pineapple sheera from Ramashray!! where’s the yellow!!?”

The change has also been noticed in Indo-Chinese favourites. Photos and videos circulating online show Manchurian and chicken crispy dishes without the bright red tint they are often associated with. Schezwan chutney, too, appears to be making the transition from its familiar fiery red shade to a more muted colour.

One post praising the change read, “Shezwan chutney and chicken crispy without colour. Thank you FDA Commissioner IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe sir.”

Meanwhile, eateries have also been taking to social media to show how they are adapting to the restrictions. A Chinese food outlet in Kalyan shared a video highlighting its implementation of the artificial-colour ban and its focus on serving cleaner and more hygienic food.

Another food video featured a review of colour-free Schezwan chutney prepared using Indian spices, highlighting how the condiment can retain its flavour without relying on artificial colouring.

While the sudden disappearance of bright colours has left some food lovers surprised, the trend has sparked a larger conversation about what goes into the food served at restaurants and street-food outlets.