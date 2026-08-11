Buying An Eco-Friendly Ganesha This Year? Keep These Tips In Mind |

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, devotees across the country are preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and community pandals. From booking idols in advance to planning decorations and festivities, preparations are already underway. However, with growing concerns around water pollution caused by Plaster of Paris (POP) idols and non-biodegradable decorations, many households and pandals are choosing to celebrate with a more environmentally conscious approach this year.

If you are planning to bring home an eco-friendly Ganesha, here are a few things to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Choose The Right Type Of Idol

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols are available in several materials, so understand what you are buying before placing your order. Water-soluble clay idols are among the popular choices, while idols made from natural red soil, paper or plantable materials are other alternatives. Plantable idols, which contain seeds that can later be grown into plants, can also make the visarjan process more meaningful and sustainable.

Look Beyond The Idol

Choosing an eco-friendly idol is only one part of a sustainable celebration. Pay attention to the decorations as well. Opt for natural flowers, reusable fabrics, wooden elements, paper decorations and other biodegradable materials instead of plastic, thermocol and other non-biodegradable décor.

Avoid Artificial Colours And Excessive Embellishments

Even when the idol itself is made from an environmentally friendly material, the paints and embellishments used on it can affect its eco-friendly credentials. Avoid idols painted with toxic or artificial colours and look for those finished with natural, water-soluble colours. It is also advisable to skip real gems, synthetic decorations and excessive jewellery, as these materials can end up in water bodies during visarjan and potentially harm aquatic life.

Handle The Idol With Care

Eco-friendly idols are often more delicate than POP idols. Handle them carefully during transportation, the griha pravesh or welcome ceremony, and especially during visarjan. Avoid rough handling and follow the appropriate immersion method recommended for the material of your idol.