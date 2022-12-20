TMC chief instructs Thane Smart City department to complete work within scheduled time

Thane: TMC additional commissioner reviewed various projects of Smart City | File pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar recently organised a meeting to review the work under Thane Smart City Ltd projects. During the review meeting, the Thane Smarty City Ltd CEO and TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, chief technical officer Praveen Papalkar and other TMC officials were present.

During the meet Abhijit Bangar said, "The bridge in Station Area Traffic Improvement System (SATIS) Project in the western part of Thane (East) corner to Thane Station area under Thane Smart City is a very important bridge for traffic planning. Buses plying in Thane station east area through this bridge are planned to be completely independent. The work of this bridge is going on as per the schedule and total 58 pillars are planned for the construction of the bridge and out of these pillars the work of 48 pillars has been completed. The work of the remaining 9 pillars is going on and some of them are to be erected in the government premises. I have instructed the Thane Smart City Department to complete the ongoing project works within the scheduled time by ordering correspondence with the relevant government institutions regarding those premises."

Bangar further added, "As the said bridge crosses the railway at one place, the construction of this place will be done in metal and not in cement concrete, so correspondence should be made with the railway administration, this is an ambitious project of SATIS and it is scheduled to be completed by December 2023."

There is a bay at 26km away from Thane city and with the aim of beautifying the area adjacent to the bay, the beautification project has been undertaken under Smart City. All these works are in the final stages of implementation and it has been planned to complete all these works in the next five months.

"The ongoing drain works in the city under Smart City should be completed by January 31, 2023 and out of the total 39 projects in Thane city under Smart City, 14 projects should be completed within the scheduled time," instructed Bangar.

Expressing satisfaction that 330 out of total 400 cameras have been connected to the police control room in the city under Smart City, Bangar also instructed the officials that the errors in the system of VMS and VA at the Integrated Command and Control Center at Hazuri should be removed immediately, and the installation of smart water meters should also be done immediately.

