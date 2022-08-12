TMC chief appreciates Thane civic school teacher, her daughter for innovative Rangoli themed on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' | FPJ

Thane: On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian independence, an innovative rangoli has been drawn on the ground floor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters. In the rangoli, the artists have charted some of the milestones of the country's progress in various fields in the last 75 years.

On Friday, August 12 in the morning the TMC administrator and commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma visited the TMC headquarter and appreciated rangoli artist Sanjivani Shailendra Jadhav and her daughter Janhvi Jadhav. This grand rangoli has been drawn at the entrance itself. The emblem of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence has been realised through this rangoli.

Sanjeevani Jadhav, who made this rangoli is a teacher in TMC school number 98 and Janhvi Jadhav is studying in the final year of electronics engineering. This rangoli is being appreciated by everyone in the TMC as well as by Thanekars.

