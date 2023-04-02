 TMC chief appoints Kishore Kadam as office superintendent of real estate department
Abhitash Singh
article-image
TMC- Thane | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar finally on Friday appointed Kishore Kadam as the new office superintendent of the real estate department of the civic body, closing the doors on the return of controversial officer Mahesh Aher.

In the last few months, there were demands from various political leaders from Thane to remove the controversial TMC officer Mahesh Aher from both the assistant commissioner (encroachment) department and the office superintendent of the real estate department of TMC. MLA Jitendra Awhad and Thane city Congress president Vikrant Chavan several times demanded action against Mahesh Aher.

The city Congress had announced a series of corruption cases against Aher and demanded action against him. Vikrant Chavan continued to follow up on this matter. This matter was also in the limelight in the recently held assembly session. In the assembly, various members had pointed out that Aher was being backed by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Congress in Thane had repeatedly raised the issue.

Ajinath Awhad named deputy superintendent

Ajinath Awhad has been appointed as a deputy superintendent of the real estate department of TMC.

Vikrant Chavan, Thane unit Congress president said, "From past few months the TMC and also a few leaders close to Aher were backing him up even when he was accused with evidence, but it is because we have been following up on this matter continuously that the TMC administration has been forced to decide on removing Aher and appointing Kishore Kadam in his place. We welcome the decision taken by the TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar."

