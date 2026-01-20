TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad

TISS | Representative Image

Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences launched a community-led district climate action planning initiative beginning with Raigad. The plan looks at climate action through the lens of gender. The event marked the launch of Mumbai Climate Week to be held from 17–19 February.

State-Level Climate Planning

Maharashtra's State Climate Action Cell has been working towards developing a climate action plan for all the cities to mitigate the effects of climate change. Similar to that of Mumbai’s, however, the TISS initiative looks at climate change not just through the environment's perspective but also through socio-economic lenses, bringing in gender inclusivity.

Focus on Women

The gender-inclusivity aspect brings the focus on tribal women and women in agriculture. The climate plan in Raigad will be community-led.

Three-Year Roadmap

In a three-year timeline, Raigad district will have a comprehensive plan that includes community participation, usage of indigenous knowledge, and planning that can be replicated across all the districts. The plan will train Village Development Committees and inculcate localized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Panchayat development plans.

Participatory Governance Shift

The project was launched by Abhijit Ghorpade, Director of the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell (SCAC), marking a significant shift towards participatory and inclusive climate governance.

SAPCC 2.0 Vision

“We have launched Maharashtra’s SAPCC 2.0, which emphasises the mainstreaming of women and youth in climate action. We are now developing district-, city-, and village-level climate action plans to further localise this effort. I am confident that this process, being undertaken by TISS in collaboration with its partners, will result in a truly inclusive climate action plan,” said Abhijit Ghorpade, Director, State Climate Action Cell.

Role of Community Voices

Prof. M. Mariappan, Officiating Vice Chancellor, TISS said, “Women play a critical role in building resilience and shaping adaptation efforts, often drawing on deep community knowledge and care practices. Climate action planning must therefore centre community voices while also addressing structural inequalities. TISS remains deeply committed to just and inclusive approaches to such planning.”

Mumbai Climate Week Curtain-Raiser

The event marked as the curtain raiser for Mumbai Climate Week scheduled to take place on 17–19 February.

Local Knowledge Strength

It highlighted how local cultures and community knowledge can strengthen scientific and people-focused climate action plans.

Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration

To hold this session, several organisations leading in climate change collaborated, bridging governance, academia, and grassroots action, with TISS partnering with the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell, Asar Social Impact Advisors, Waatavaran Foundation, and the Policy & Development Advisory Group, with support from the University of Toronto India Foundation.

