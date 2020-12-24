Time travel: How Maharashtra hotels plan to circumvent night curfew rules for New Year celebrations

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain.

Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in the wake of night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19. Mumbai police personnel have been going around streets requesting people to stay indoors as the night curfew rule – 11 pm to 6 pm – came into effect from Tuesday.

As 11 pm is the deadline specified for the establishments used for entertainment and recreational purposes, people will not be able to celebrate the new year at 12.

Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra have announced they will be celebrating New Year's eve in keeping with Thailand Standard Time (TST), to comply with the night curfew imposed by the state government in all the municipalities.

At 10.30 pm on December 31, it will be a New Year in Thailand.

The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI) - a 69-year-old body - has issued a statement that this year pub's, restaurants and hotels will wind up New Year's eve celebrations an hour and a half before midnight, following Thailand Standard Time (TST), which is 1.5 hours ahead of Indian Standard Time. Thus, when it is 10.30 pm in India, it is midnight in Thailand.

Hoteliers and restaurant owners are confident that business will improve in the last week of December with or without the curfew. As a result, many member establishments of the association are also working towards aligning celebrations with those in Thailand and may even host virtual celebrations synchronised with them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a curfew in Mumbai from 11 pm and restaurants and pubs have been ordered to pull down their shutters by 11.30 pm, at the latest.