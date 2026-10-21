Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Sent To Police Custody Till October 31; 5 More To Be Brought To Mumbai |

Mumbai: Three accused persons arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing incident were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, the court remanded all three accused to police custody until October 31, PTI reported.

The accused, identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan Ansari, were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan's Kota in the early hours on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused Produced Before Court

According to reports, the three accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota at around 3 am. They underwent medical examinations before being produced before the Esplanade Court.

During the hearing, the investigating officer and prosecution sought police custody of all three accused, arguing that further interrogation was necessary to establish crucial details surrounding the firing incident.

The prosecution asserted that custodial interrogation was essential to determine the alleged roles of the accused and investigate the circumstances leading to the attack, The Times of India reported.

Five More Accused Arrested

The police informed the court that five additional accused persons had been arrested in Haryana and Delhi in connection with the case. Of them, three are men and two are women.

The court was told that the newly arrested suspects were being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Speaking about their alleged roles in the conspiracy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said that the role of two of the male accused persons was to travel to Amritsar, collect firearms and transport them to Mumbai by train.

"Two women were used as couriers to bring the weapons. Both women then handed over the firearms to the shooters, who used those very weapons in the firing incident on October 18," the official told media persons.

The alleged role of the third male accused was to provide logistical support to the shooters, the police alleged.

Weapons Yet To Be Recovered

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the weapons allegedly used in the firing incident had not yet been recovered. Police also informed the court that the accused had allegedly destroyed the mobile phones used in connection with the offence.

Investigators sought additional time to establish how the phones were disposed of and recover evidence that could help in establishing the sequence of events.

Defence Opposes Police Custody

Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, appearing for accused Rehan Ansari, opposed the prosecution's request for further police custody. He argued that police had already secured the accused from Kota on transit remand and that additional arrests had also been made in the case.

Questioning the need for further custodial interrogation, the defence requested the court to remand the accused to magisterial custody instead.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/