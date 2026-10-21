Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Nabs 2 More Suspects From Haryana; Total Arrests Rise To 10 | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, taking the reported number of suspects arrested in the case to 10.

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The latest arrests came after reports emerged that five more individuals had been apprehended in connection with the case, including two women, from Delhi and Haryana.

Two More Arrested From Haryana

The latest arrests of two suspects from Haryana have taken the total number of accused arrested in the case to 10.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the firing incident at Juhu.

The accused were subsequently formally arrested by Maharashtra Police investigators and placed under transit remand for further investigation in Mumbai.

Three Accused Remanded To Custody

The latest developments follow the earlier arrest of three accused from Rajasthan's Kota.

The three accused, identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan Ansari, were brought to Mumbai from Kota in the early hours of Wednesday.

They underwent medical examinations before being produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. Following the hearing, the court remanded all three accused to police custody until October 31.

The investigating officers sought custody to establish crucial details surrounding the firing incident, including the alleged roles of the accused and the wider conspiracy.

Four Accused Identified

Four of those arrested in Haryana and Delhi have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). According to Delhi Police, the four were apprehended on October 20.

Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.

Women Allegedly Supplied Weapons

The arrests followed an investigation into the alleged supply of weapons to the shooters involved in the attack.

According to preliminary findings, Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai to deliver a pistol and ammunition to individuals involved in the firing incident.

The two women reportedly returned to Delhi by train after the alleged delivery. Investigators are examining the suspected weapon supply network and the roles of other individuals allegedly connected to the attack.

Investigation Into Conspiracy Continues

The Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events, trace the weapons allegedly used in the firing and determine whether the accused were part of a larger conspiracy.

Further details regarding the identities and alleged roles of the remaining suspects are awaited.

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