Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Homes Amid Bishnoi Gang Concerns |

Mumbai: Following the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, Mumbai police have tightened security outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West and filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home over possible Lawrence Bishnoi gang links. Police sources said Shah Rukh Khan has temporarily moved to Pali Hill during renovations, while Aamir Khan has shifted from Pali Hill to Colaba.

Shah Rukh, Aamir Change Residences

Retired Mumbai Police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma said, “The Bishnoi gang is following the 1990s underworld model, trying to fill the vacuum left by its decline. However, its Mumbai network is relatively weak, with members primarily from northern India. The gang is mainly driven by money, and its claims of having hundreds or thousands of shooters are exaggerated. It is not as powerful as it claims.”

Salman retains state government-provided Y-plus security, including armed escorts. A Bandra police officer said, “We have already provided him with adequate security. However, following the recent firing incident, we have enhanced security outside his residence.” A police vehicle will monitor Shetty’s home continuously.

Police Increase Vigil Outside Galaxy Apartments

Khar police said four personnel, including a police sub-inspector (PSI), and protection staff guard Tiger’s Carter Road residence. Six special vehicles patrol VIP homes and nearby areas.

“Tiger Shroff had not been provided police security earlier, and there was no previous threat against him on our records. We have now provided security outside his residence. If necessary, we will further enhance the deployment,” an officer said.

Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Region II, said, “Mumbai Police periodically review the security arrangements of VIPs and prominent personalities. Following such incidents, new security-related factors emerge, and we examine them to strengthen the existing arrangements.”

Past attacks and threats

April 2024: Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence

Feb 2026: Five rounds allegedly fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home while he was inside. No injuries reported

July 2026: Aamir Khan allegedly received threats from individuals claiming links to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

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