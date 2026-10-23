Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Seals Andheri Hotel Room Where 3 Accused Allegedly Stayed | Instagram

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has sealed a hotel room in Andheri where three key accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff allegedly stayed before the attack.

According to sources, investigators are also examining allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unidentified location before carrying out the attack.

Andheri Hotel Room Sealed

As part of the ongoing investigation, officials sealed the hotel room in Andheri where the three accused allegedly stayed. Moreover, investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with the three accused to establish the sequence of events surrounding the attack, ANI reported.

Three Accused Sent To Custody

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai court remanded three accused, identified as Ankit Khatri, Sameer Khatak and Jatin Panchal, to police custody until October 28.

Mumbai Police have alleged that the three provided logistical support to those who carried out the firing.

The accused were produced before the court, where the prosecution sought custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted police custody of all three accused until October 28.

Defence Opposes Police Custody

During the hearing, defence lawyers opposed the prosecution's request for police custody, arguing that the accused had no motive to participate in the firing incident.

They also maintained that none of the three accused was present at the crime scene.

The defence further argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary because investigators had already seized a bullet from a hotel room and obtained CCTV footage relevant to the case.

Crime Scene Recreation Planned

According to reports, investigators are expected to recreate the crime scene with the accused as part of efforts to reconstruct the events leading to the firing.

Police are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation.

The Crime Branch is attempting to establish the movements of the accused, their alleged roles in the incident and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigation Continues

The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the firing incident, including the suspected logistical arrangements and the alleged firing practice before the attack.