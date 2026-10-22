Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Bishnoi Gang Member Anil Pandit Named As Wanted Accused, Four Sent To Police Custody In Mumbai

Mumbai Police officials inspect the area where a firing attempt on actor Tiger Shroff took place on October 18. | PTI

Mumbai: Gangster Anil Pandit, a United States-based alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been named as a wanted accused person in the case about the firing attempt on actor Tiger Shroff.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday alleged before the Esplanade court that the firing was carried out at Pandit’s behest.

Pandit, a native of Haryana’s Panipat district, allegedly operates a criminal network from the United States, and coordinates with shooters in India. He is wanted in several extortion and firing cases in Delhi and elsewhere.

An audio clip that surfaced on Monday featured a man identifying himself as Pandit claiming responsibility for the attack on Shroff and threatening people associated with actor Salman Khan.

In the purported recording, the speaker claimed Shroff had been warned against working with Khan, suggesting their association was the motive behind the firing. He also warned those speaking against the Bishnoi gang and threatened members of the film industry who worked with Khan.

Police have not yet verified the authenticity of the audio clip or the accompanying social media post.

The Firing

The firing attempt on Tiger Shroff took place around 7 pm on Sunday when he was leaving a football ground after having played a game with colleagues in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at his vehicle as he was leaving the area. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, while his driver sustained a bullet wound.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Police are continuing to investigate the alleged recruitment network, the movement of weapons and the suspected links between the accused and the Bishnoi gang.

Ten persons have been arrested in the case till now.