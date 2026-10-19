Anil Pandit’s Purported Viral Audio Threatens Salman Khan, Alleges Dawood Ibrahim-Linked Funding In Bollywood; Police Yet To Verify Clip |

Mumbai: A purported new audio clip of Anil Pandit has gone viral on social media in which he allegedly challenges the authorities and threatens Bollywood actor Salman Khan and other film actors working with him. In the clip, Pandit also alleges that Bollywood actors are making films using money linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

However, the police have not confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip.

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said on Monday, during a press conference in Kota, that Anil Pandit is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is a prime accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff.

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In the purported audio clip, Pandit introduces himself as the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi and questions the authorities over their response to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He alleges that the authorities did not take action at the time but acted against the gang when it took action against Dawood Ibrahim.

He further claims that the gang follows the ideology of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and describes its actions as a fight against traitors. He also alleges that Dawood Ibrahim’s money is being used in the Indian film industry and accuses the authorities of failing to act against the alleged use of such money and the associated drug trade and corruption.

The audio clip also contains a threat against Salman Khan. Pandit allegedly says that the gang will not spare the actor until he apologises. He further threatens to target Khan’s friends and colleagues if the actor refuses to apologise, while claiming that 200 members of the gang are living in Mumbai and that it has 70,000 shooters, rather than 700.