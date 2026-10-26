Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Female Accused, Allegedly Stayed At Royal Rest House In Dadar East |VIDEO |

Mumbai: Two female accused arrested in connection with the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff allegedly stayed at Royal Rest House in Dadar East, a day before the October 18 attack in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The accused, identified as Radha and Babita, reportedly checked into the place on October 17. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has searched the premises and collected CCTV footage and documents as part of its investigation.

Accused Allegedly Stayed At Dadar Hotel

According to a report by Lokmat, a room was reportedly booked for them on the first floor at a daily rent of Rs 600. An Aadhaar card was allegedly submitted during the booking process, while an advance payment of Rs 500 was made.

Visuals shared by news agency IANS showed the establishment where the two accused reportedly stayed.

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Investigators collected CCTV footage, the guest entry register and documents relating to the Aadhaar card submitted at the time of booking.

Investigators are also examining whether a Mumbai-based individual helped Radha and Babita arrange accommodation at Royal Rest House.

Reports suggest that another person may have assisted the duo in securing the room. However, the identity of the person who allegedly arranged the booking and the extent of any involvement in the case have not yet been established.

Four Accused In Police Custody

Radha and Babita are among four accused arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case. The other two accused are Kunal and Sumit.

The four were arrested in Delhi and subsequently brought to Mumbai for investigation. They are accused of supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the attack and participating in the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Court Extends Custody Till October 28

All four accused were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday after their previous police custody remand was due to expire on October 26. Following the hearing, the court extended their police custody until October 28.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the firing incident, including the alleged weapons supply network, the movements of the accused and the suspected conspiracy behind the attack.

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