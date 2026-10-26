Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Police Custody Of Four Persons Accused Of Supplying Weapons Extended Till October 28 | File Photo

Mumbai: Four accused arrested in connection with the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were remanded to police custody until October 28 by a Mumbai court on Monday.

Four Accused Sent To Custody

The four accused, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday as their previous police custody period was slated to expire on October 26.

Following the hearing, the court extended their police custody until October 28. The four were earlier arrested in Delhi and subsequently brought to Mumbai in connection with the investigation.

The police alleged that the four persons were involved in supplying weapons to the shooters and were part of the criminal conspiracy behind the firing incident.

The Incident

The firing incident occurred on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area when two men allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the attack and examining the alleged roles of those involved in planning and executing it.

Several Actors Allegedly Surveyed

Meanwhile, fresh reports indicated that the shooters allegedly conducted recces near the residences of several prominent Bollywood actors before the October 18 attack.

The celebrities whose residences were reportedly surveyed include Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

The reports suggest that the accused initially considered targeting Aamir Khan but allegedly changed their plans because he rarely appeared in public, making it difficult to track his movements.

Tiger Shroff, who is frequently seen attending football sessions and other public activities, allegedly became their subsequent target.

Aamir Khan Threat Allegations Surface

The developments come amid reports of a separate threat allegedly directed at Aamir Khan after his relationship with Gauri Spratt became public.

A social media account purportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly accused people like Aamir Khan of promoting what it described as 'love jihad' and issued a threat.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

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