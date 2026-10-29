Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11 Accused Sent To Mumbai Crime Branch Custody Till November 7

MCOCA Invoked Against 11 Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case; Anil Pandit Wanted | File Photo

Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court (MCOCA) on Thursday remanded all 11 accused persons in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to Mumbai Crime Branch custody until November 7.

The incident occurred on October 18, when two accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor narrowly escaped the attack, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

Mumbai Crime Branch Continues Investigation

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case and examining the alleged roles of the arrested accused.

Further details regarding the investigation and the court proceedings are awaited.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.