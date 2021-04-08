Thunderstorms, hail likely in some parts of Maharashtra over next 5 days: IMD

For the last few days, Mumbaikars have been noticing overcast skies and delighting over periodic pleasant wind gusts starting mid-afternoon, wondering if it were likely to rain. And their guess seems to have been as right as rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday forecast light rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the next four to five days. Also on the cards are thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall likely over parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the next five days.

“The cloud image showed on Thursday morning that there will light rain activity over Mumbai and suburbs in isolated places. It drizzled in some isolated places, including Navi Mumbai, on Thursday evening,” said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD Mumbai.