Thunderstorms, hail likely in some parts of Maharashtra over next 5 days: IMD

For the last few days, Mumbaikars have been noticing overcast skies and delighting over periodic pleasant wind gusts starting mid-afternoon, wondering if it were likely to rain. And their guess seems to have been as right as rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday forecast light rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the next four to five days. Also on the cards are thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall likely over parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the next five days.
“The cloud image showed on Thursday morning that there will light rain activity over Mumbai and suburbs in isolated places. It drizzled in some isolated places, including Navi Mumbai, on Thursday evening,” said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD Mumbai.
Bhute further elaborated: “The influence of north-westerly winds in lower levels and humidity crossing 70 per cent has resulted in the development of mid-level orographic clouds, making the possibility of light rain in isolated areas. Besides trough/ wind discontinuity in the lower level has led to the changes in the weather system.”
On Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum day temperature of 34.8° Celsius, while at the Colaba observatory, it was 33° Celsius in the same period. Relative humidities were at 76 and 87 per cent respectively.Temperatures in the city will hover around 33° to 34° Celsius in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD’s Mumbai website.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)