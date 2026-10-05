‘Throttling Of Democracy’: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Slams Fadnavis Govt Over Detention Of Tribal Students

Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the alleged detention of tribal students from Nashik before they could stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Gaikwad condemned the alleged forcible detention of the students and the reported entry of Mumbai Police personnel into the Congress office in Dadar, where the students had taken shelter, accusing the government of suppressing their right to protest and demanding action against the police personnel involved.
Taking to X, Gaikwad expressed anger over the alleged treatment of the students, who had come to Mumbai to demand better facilities and amenities at their schools and hostels, as well as scholarships.
“The Fadnavis government's attempt to suppress the voices of tribal students through police force is a throttling of democracy. We will not tolerate the atrocities committed against tribal students by storming into the Congress office. Democracy and the Constitution have granted everyone the right to protest,” Gaikwad wrote.
Gaikwad demands NSUI leader's release
She also demanded the release of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Mumbai president Pradyum Yadav, who, according to her post, was detained after protesting against the police action at the Mumbai Congress office and was later handed over to Thane Police.
Gaikwad demanded the suspension of the officers who detained Yadav and asked Fadnavis to publicly apologise for the incident.
“You have no right to illegally intrude into the Congress office. The BJP government is resorting to suppression because it is scared of the students. This attempt to crush the tribal students' struggle will cost you dearly. Release all tribal students with dignity. Engage in dialogue with them. Otherwise, the Congress party will, along with these students, lay siege to the 'Varsha' bungalow and the Mantralaya,” Gaikwad wrote.
Students reportedly detained in Dadar
Her criticism came after reports said several tribal students from Nashik were forcibly detained by Mumbai Police from the Maharashtra Congress office, Tilak Bhavan, in Dadar.
According to reports, the students had been protesting in Nashik for more than 10 days over alleged poor facilities at schools and hostels before travelling to Mumbai.
Reports further indicate that some students travelled to Mumbai by bus, while others walked, reaching the city on Sunday night. As they had nowhere to stay, Congress members provided them shelter at the party office.
The alleged detention of the students and reported police entry into the Mumbai Congress office drew strong condemnation from the Opposition party.
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