‘Throttling Of Democracy’: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Slams Fadnavis Govt Over Detention Of Tribal Students | File Pic.

Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the alleged detention of tribal students from Nashik before they could stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Gaikwad condemned the alleged forcible detention of the students and the reported entry of Mumbai Police personnel into the Congress office in Dadar, where the students had taken shelter, accusing the government of suppressing their right to protest and demanding action against the police personnel involved.

Taking to X, Gaikwad expressed anger over the alleged treatment of the students, who had come to Mumbai to demand better facilities and amenities at their schools and hostels, as well as scholarships.

महाराष्ट्राच्या गृहमंत्र्यांना आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आंदोलनाची एवढी भीती का वाटते? पहिली चूक — पहाटे ४ वाजता आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांना अटक करून त्यांचा आवाज दडपण्याचा प्रयत्न. दुसरी चूक — कोणताही वॉरंट किंवा कायदेशीर परवानगी नसताना काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या कार्यालयात प्रवेश. फडणवीस, कुठे नेऊन ठेवलाय महाराष्ट्र माझा? — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 5, 2026

“The Fadnavis government's attempt to suppress the voices of tribal students through police force is a throttling of democracy. We will not tolerate the atrocities committed against tribal students by storming into the Congress office. Democracy and the Constitution have granted everyone the right to protest,” Gaikwad wrote.

Gaikwad demands NSUI leader's release

She also demanded the release of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Mumbai president Pradyum Yadav, who, according to her post, was detained after protesting against the police action at the Mumbai Congress office and was later handed over to Thane Police.

Gaikwad demanded the suspension of the officers who detained Yadav and asked Fadnavis to publicly apologise for the incident.

“You have no right to illegally intrude into the Congress office. The BJP government is resorting to suppression because it is scared of the students. This attempt to crush the tribal students' struggle will cost you dearly. Release all tribal students with dignity. Engage in dialogue with them. Otherwise, the Congress party will, along with these students, lay siege to the 'Varsha' bungalow and the Mantralaya,” Gaikwad wrote.

मुंबई कार्यालयात पोलिसांची बेकायदेशीर घुसखोरी. भाजपा महायुती सरकारचा धिक्कार.. फडणवीस जी, ही लोकशाही आहे, हुकुमशाही नाही. नाशिकहून लाँग मार्च करत मुंबईत आलेल्या आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांची धरपकड करून फडणवीस सरकार हुकूमशाही करत आहे. मुंबई काँग्रेस कार्यालय व दादर येथील महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश काँग्रेस कार्यालयात विश्रांती घेत असलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांना ऑफिस मध्ये घुसून ताब्यात घेण्याचा प्रकार बेकायदेशीर आहे, हा सत्तेचा माज हेच विद्यार्थी उतरवतील, तुम्ही सत्तेचा अमरपट्टा घेऊन आलेले नाहीत. पोलिस बळाचा वापर करून आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांचा आवाज दडपून टाकण्याचा फडणवीस सरकारचा हा प्रयत्न लोकशाहीची गळचेपी करणारा आहे. काँग्रेस कार्यालयात शिरून आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांवर अत्याचार करणे खपवून घेणार नाही. लोकशाही व संविधानाने आंदोलन करण्याचा अधिकार सर्वांना दिला आहे. विद्यार्थ्यांच्या या लढ्यात काँग्रेस विद्यार्थिनींसोबत आहे. मुंबई काँग्रेस कार्यालयात घुसून विद्यार्थ्यांना अटक करण्याच्या कारवाईस विरोध करणा-या NSUI मुंबईचे अध्यक्ष प्रद्युम यादव यांना अटक करून ठाणे पोलिसांच्या ताब्यात देण्यात आले आहे. या कारवाईचा आम्ही जाहीर निषेध करतो. संबंधित पोलिस अधिका-याला निलंबित करा आणि मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी याप्रकरणी जाहीर माफी मागावी. काँग्रेस कार्यालयात बेकायदेशीर घुसखोरी करण्याचा अधिकार तुम्हाला नाही. भाजपा सरकार विद्यार्थ्यांना घाबरले म्हणून दडपशाही सुरू आहे. आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांचा लढा चिरडून टाकण्याचा प्रकार तुम्हाला महागात पडेल. सर्व आदिवासी विद्यार्थांची सन्मानाने सुटका करा.. त्यांच्याशी चर्चा करा. अन्यथा काँग्रेस पक्ष या विद्यार्थ्यांसह 'वर्षा' बंगला व मंत्रालयाला घेराव घालेल.. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 5, 2026

Students reportedly detained in Dadar

Her criticism came after reports said several tribal students from Nashik were forcibly detained by Mumbai Police from the Maharashtra Congress office, Tilak Bhavan, in Dadar.

According to reports, the students had been protesting in Nashik for more than 10 days over alleged poor facilities at schools and hostels before travelling to Mumbai.

Reports further indicate that some students travelled to Mumbai by bus, while others walked, reaching the city on Sunday night. As they had nowhere to stay, Congress members provided them shelter at the party office.

The alleged detention of the students and reported police entry into the Mumbai Congress office drew strong condemnation from the Opposition party.