Thrilling adventure travel series on Maharashtra Tourism to release tomorrow

With an aim to promote Maharashtra as an adventure tourist destination among aspiring Indian travellers, Maharashtra Tourism is bringing an exclusive 12-episode travel show on Travelxp.

The series will showcase unexplored destinations and thrilling activities the state has to offer. The exclusive show will be telecasted from April 30th, 2022 at 8 pm, across the Travelxp TV channel network and OTT platform.

The series is divided into eight episodes and four mini-episodes and are scheduled for every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at 8 pm. The eight full-length episodes and the four mini-episodes are at 30 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively.

The strategic association will enable Maharashtra Tourism to showcase its unexplored destinations and influence a wider audience to experience adventure tourism within the state.

Maharashtra is known for its breath-taking ethereal mountains, chattering river streams, and ferocious tides that are home to several adventure activities like trekking, paragliding, snorkelling, and parasailing, etc. This, in combination with the welcoming and inclusive culture, has made the state one of the most attractive adventure destinations in the country.

Further building on this recognition and following the resurgence of travel, Maharashtra Tourism now looks to enhance this growth and influence a larger audience to experience adventure tourism within the state.

The show will see international TV presenter Reanne Brown finally fulfilling her dream of visiting Maharashtra as she meets leading Indian actress and host Krissann Barretto who introduces her to two things: her hometown – Maharashtra, and her undying love for Road Trips!

From trekking across Kalsubai Peak, the highest point in Maharashtra, to devouring some delicious homemade Kolhapuri cuisine. From bungee Jumping in Kusgaon, Pune to relaxing on Guhagar beach, the show captures the fearless duo as they leave no stone unturned in rediscovering the thrilling adventure experiences Maharashtra has to offer.

The show further showcases various unexplored adventure experiences across breath-taking locations like the Shri Kopeshwar temple, Melghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Daulatabad Fort, Tadoba National Park safari zone, etc.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Valsa Nair Singh says, “There is huge potential for adventure tourism in the state. Through key partnerships like this, we look to persuade aspiring travellers across the country to experience the unexplored adventure destinations in the state. This collaboration with Travelxp perfectly showcases Maharashtra in a way that has never been seen before”.

Altaf Ladak, Regional Head, sales, Travelxp 4K HD, says, “We are delighted to showcase the adventure offerings of Maharashtra to aspiring travellers across the country through the power of 4K HDR content. In a period where travel is witnessing a resurgence, this strategic association will allow Travelxp to be at the heart of positioning Maharashtra as one of the most attractive adventure destinations for tourists.”

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:48 PM IST