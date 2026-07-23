Three Years After Losing Family In Irshalwadi Landslide, 80-Year-Old Saves Two Trekkers |

Navi Mumbai: An 80-year-old man, who lost five members of his family in the devastating Irshalwadi landslide three years ago, helped rescue two siblings from Thane on Wednesday after they got stranded atop Irshalgad fort due to torrential rain, strong winds and poor visibility.

The siblings, identified as Nikhil Santosh Shinde (22) and Tanmay Ravindra Shinde (17), residents of Lakshmiwadi, Mithibunder Road, Chennai Koliwada in Thane East, had trekked to Irshalgad when the weather deteriorated rapidly. Unable to descend safely, they called the emergency helpline 112 seeking assistance.

Chouk Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Shingte immediately coordinated a rescue operation with local police and villagers familiar with the difficult terrain. The rescue team comprised Irshalwadi resident Kamalu Pardhi, Kaustubh Kumbhar, Avishkar Patil, Varose Police Patil Yogesh Prabalakar, Nikhil Malusare and other local volunteers.

Pardhi, despite his age and personal tragedy, quickly established contact with the stranded siblings, reassured them and, along with Kaustubh Kumbhar and other rescuers, climbed the rain-soaked fort to bring them down safely. The operation was completed without any injuries.

"The siblings did the right thing by not attempting to descend on their own and instead calling the emergency helpline. The prompt response from local villagers, who know the terrain well, helped us complete the rescue safely and quickly despite adverse weather conditions," said Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Shingte.

The rescue came just days after the third anniversary of the July 19, 2023 Irshalwadi landslide tragedy, in which Pardhi lost five members of his family. Since then, he has continued to voluntarily participate in rescue and search operations across the region.

Praising the rescuers, a representative of the Help Foundation, which has been actively involved in rescue and relief activities in the Matheran-Irshalgad region, said, "Kamalu Pardhi's courage and selfless commitment continue to inspire everyone. Despite suffering an unimaginable personal loss, he never hesitates to help others in distress. The dedication shown by Kaustubh Kumbhar and the local volunteers once again proves that these rescues are possible because of the unwavering support of the local community."

Khalapur Police Inspector Sachin Pawar also lauded the efforts of the villagers and said Kamalu Pardhi, Kaustubh Kumbhar and Avishkar Patil would be felicitated for their exemplary service.

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