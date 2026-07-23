Caught On Camera: Tin Roof Sheets Blown Away By Strong Winds Injure 3 Devotees In Nashik's Trimbakeshwar

Tin Roof Sheets Blown Away By Strong Winds Injure 3 Devotees In Nashik's Trimbakeshwar |

Three devotees were severely injured after strong winds blew off a portion of tin roof sheets from a house, which fell on a group of pilgrims in Trimbakeshwar town.

Roof sheets fall amid strong winds

CCTV footage of the alleged incident that occurred on Wednesday night, which has gone viral, shows the group battling strong winds and cautiously walking when the roof sheets suddenly came loose and fell on the pilgrims, severely injuring them amid adverse weather conditions.

Trimbakeshwar, Nashik - Three devotees were injured after strong winds blew off roof sheets from a house, which fell on a group of pilgrims in Trimbakeshwar town.A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced. pic.twitter.com/mIUaKyzyvb — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 23, 2026

The visuals further show nearly eight devotees, dressed in colourful raincoats, walking on Trimbakeshwar town's main road at night, unaware that the roof sheets had become loose due to the strong winds before they fell.

However, the footage shows that while a few people managed to emerge from beneath the fallen sheets, others were injured on the spot and struggled to move away amid the strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Pilgrims rushed to hospital

According to India Today, one of the pilgrims, identified as Amit Subhash Adhe, a resident of Yavatmal, sustained critical injuries. Upon witnessing the incident, local residents rushed him to the Trimbakeshwar Sub-District Hospital on a two-wheeler, where doctors administered first aid before referring him to the Nashik District Hospital for specialised treatment after his condition was stabilised.

Authorities urge caution

The incident comes as parts of Nashik continue to witness heavy rain and gusty winds. During the monsoon season, rain-related incidents have been occurring frequently across the state. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, citizens have witnessed frequent tree falls and electric poles collapsing due to strong winds over the past few weeks. Road cave-ins have also been reported from multiple locations as heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of the state.

Amid the deteriorating weather conditions, authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outings, prioritising their safety.

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