Palghar Rains: 891 Evacuated, Schools Shut, NDRF Deployed As Flood Threat Intensifies |

Palghar: The Palghar district administration has intensified rescue and relief operations following incessant rainfall across the district, with emergency response teams deployed in vulnerable areas and all government machinery on high alert.



As a precautionary measure, all schools, Ashram schools, anganwadis and colleges across the district remained closed today following the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



In view of rising water levels and flooding in low-lying areas, the district administration has safely evacuated 891 residents from 218 families in Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar talukas. Of these, 694 persons from 169 families in Dahanu, 65 persons from 14 families in Talasari, and 132 persons from 35 families in Palghar have been shifted to designated relief centres. Food, drinking water and other essential facilities have been provided to all evacuees.





One rain-related fatality has been reported from Dahanu taluka. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, and the process of assessing property damage is currently underway. Detailed assessments and panchnamas are being conducted by the concerned departments.



Continuous rainfall has led to rising water levels in major rivers, with the Pinjal River crossing the warning level. Authorities are closely monitoring the Surya, Vaitarna, Pinjal and Deharje rivers, along with water levels and regulated discharges from Dhamani, Kavadas, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Vaitarna dams. Residents living in downstream areas have been alerted, and the district administration, along with disaster management agencies, remains fully prepared to respond promptly to any emergency situation, if required.



To strengthen emergency response, NDRF teams have been deployed at Talasari and Dahanu, while an NP rescue team is actively assisting relief operations in Bharad (Charoti). Emergency Fire Brigades have also been deployed in Talasari and Dahanu to support local rescue efforts. All agencies, including the Police, Fire Brigade, Health Department and Disaster Management teams, remain on standby for any emergency.





Heavy rainfall has also affected road connectivity and traffic movement at several locations across Dahanu, Talasari, Palghar and Vikramgad talukas due to waterlogging, overflowing bridges and fallen trees. Traffic has been temporarily suspended on stretches of National Highway-48, Talasari-Ahmedabad road, Talasari-Zai-Bordi-Umbergaon road, Parnali-Boisar Road, Manor-Maswan road, Kelwa Station-Kelwa Danda Road, and several state highways in Dahanu. Restoration work will commence as soon as weather conditions permit.



Meanwhile, the assessment of damage to property and livestock is currently underway. The final figures are yet to be compiled, and the concerned departments are conducting field inspections and damage assessments. Further updates are awaited.



The district administration continues to monitor the situation round the clock and has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams and flood-affected areas, refrain from crossing inundated roads and bridges, and rely only on official information issued by the administration. District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar stated that all departments remain fully prepared to ensure prompt rescue, relief and emergency response wherever required.

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