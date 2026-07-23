After Jantar Mantar Violence, Bombay Archdiocese Urges Prayer For National Healing, Justice & Education Reform | @dhairyam14

Mumbai: Following recent violent incidents at Jantar Mantar and growing social concerns, the Archdiocese of Bombay has directed that a special prayer for national peace, healing, justice, and educational reform be recited across all parishes and religious communities.

The directive requests that the prayer be offered during all Sunday Masses and integrated into the daily devotions of religious houses throughout the archdiocese.

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The text of the prayer specifically addresses the aftermath of the violence, calling for the speedy recovery of those injured, comfort for affected families, and restraint among law enforcement and authorities tasked with maintaining public order. It urged that societal disputes be settled through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than force.

In addition to addressing public order and social harmony, the prayer places a strong emphasis on the country's youth and educational framework. It asks for wisdom for political leaders to overhaul the national education system, advocating for a model that is more inclusive, accessible, and grounded in critical thinking, truth, and respect for human dignity.

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